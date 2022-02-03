The Car Trend That Took Off During Covid

Monthly car rental and car-sharing companies are popping up across Asia, offering youths a new way to get access to a car without having to actually own it. And it’s not just basic cars, these companies are also offering Teslas and other electric models, as well as traditionally-fuelled high-end options. The trend of car sharing and subscriptions has been on the rise since the pandemic, but now there’s an increasing number of companies – from major automakers to startups – investing in the Asian industry. In Singapore,…