Shell Ready To Ship More Gas To Europe If Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates

Shell Plc, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) traders, is ready to deliver more natural gas to Europe in case the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates to a conflict that could interrupt Russian gas supply to Europe. “So far Europe has never really suffered significant disruptions from Russia even in very troubled geopolitical times,” Shell’s chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday, as carried by Bloomberg. However, if there are “disruptions because of sanctions or otherwise of course we…