Ethereum eyes $3.5K as ETH price reclaims pandemic-era support with 40% rebound
Published
Ethereum price is back above its 50-week exponential moving average, a credible support level from the 2020-2021 market boom.Full Article
Published
Ethereum price is back above its 50-week exponential moving average, a credible support level from the 2020-2021 market boom.Full Article
A combination of multiple support levels, including a 21-month EMA, helped ETH price to rebound by nearly 30% from its local..