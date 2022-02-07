Top 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Coins You’ve Probably Haven’t Heard of to Watch in February 2022

Metaverse crypto coins are performing exceptionally well this weekend, and with the number of projects on the market, it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. This article looks at three underrated Metaverse crypto coins that you’ve probably haven’t heard of to watch in February 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest. 3. Moon Nation Game (MNG) 24-hour Trading Volume: $215k Market Cap: $21 million Unit Price: $0.069 Launched in June 2021, Moon Nation Game is a next-generation, crypto-fueled, blockchain-supported space game powered by the BEP-20 MNG token. Moon Nation is looking to