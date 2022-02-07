U.S. Considers Chevron Request To Take, Trade Venezuelan Oil

The U.S. Administration is currently reviewing a request from Chevron to potentially allow the U.S. oil giant to take and trade crude from Venezuela as a form of payment for the millions of dollars the South American producer owes Chevron for its joint ventures there, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting sources with knowledge of the talks. Chevron is the last remaining U.S. oil producer with staff and offices in Venezuela and has a joint venture with the local state-controlled oil firm PDVSA. The U.S. major is now lobbying with the Biden Administration…