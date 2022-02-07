Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, believes there will still be a market for its crude decades from now and plans to boost its production capacity while some other oil companies are limiting investments in oil in the energy transition, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, told TIME in an interview published on Sunday. Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco targets to increase its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 from 12 million bpd now. It also aims to…