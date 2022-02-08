The Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price declined by more than 4% in the premarket session as investors reacted to news that its CEO was stepping down. The stock is trading at $28, which is lower than its Monday’s close of $29.75. Peloton earnings preview Peloton has been in the headlines in the past few days […]Full Article
Peloton stock price forecast: Earnings and CEO resignation in focus
