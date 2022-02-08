Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $10 Million to Watch in February 2022

Metaverse Crypto coins continue to dominate the markets as many see significant price gains week after week. Low market cap cryptocurrencies are the most popular for traders as they have the highest potential to see the most price gains. This article looks at the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market capitalization below $10 million, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest. 5. Mist (MIST) Market Cap: $3.7 million Unit Price: $0.065 24-hour Trading Volume: $2.6 million Launched in April 2021, Mist is a Binance Smart Chain project featuring an RPG game built with their proprietary NFT framework. Mist