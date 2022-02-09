Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022

Two Democratic Senators have introduced a bill proposing the suspension of the federal gas tax until the end of 2022, as many U.S. voters are concerned with the soaring gasoline and energy prices. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), both of whom are up for re-election in the November midterm elections, have introduced a so-called Gas Prices Relief Act, which proposes a federal gas tax holiday until January 1, 2023, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing a summary of the proposal sent to it. The federal gas tax has been $18.4…