White House: No Oil Producer Should Hold Back Supply As Oil Hits $90

No oil producer around the world should hold back supply when demand is rising, the White House says as oil hit $90, noting that the U.S. Administration has left “all options on the table” to address high oil and gasoline prices and could use every legal and regulatory tool available. “Nobody should hold back supply at the expense of the American consumer, particularly as the recovery from the pandemic continues, and oil producers around the world have the capacity to produce at levels that match demand and reduce the high prices.…