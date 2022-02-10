OPEC Gets Further Behind Oil Production Quotas

OPEC Gets Further Behind Oil Production Quotas

OilPrice.com

Published

OPEC raised its crude oil production by just 64,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January 2022, well below the 254,000-bpd increase in output allowed under the OPEC+ deal, as OPEC and its allies in the OPEC+ group continue to undershoot quotas and supply fewer barrels to the market than promised. All 13 members of OPEC—including the three producers exempted from the OPEC+ quotas Iran, Libya, and Nigeria—pumped 27.981 million bpd in January, up by 64,000 bpd from December, according to secondary sources, OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR)…

Full Article