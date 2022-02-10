Why Canadian Crude Producers Aren’t Sending More Oil To The U.S.

Canadian oil producers are not rushing to raise supply too much because of the country’s perennial problem with limits to the pipeline takeaway capacity, thus not reaping the benefits of $90 oil prices, according to Capital Economics. “Due to pipeline capacity constraints, there is little supply response to rising prices, with oil production still stuck near 2018 levels. With export capacity out of their hands, producers have been using their income to pay down debt rather than invest,” Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at…