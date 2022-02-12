The Geopolitical Impact Of Cryptocurrency

People from around the world are sending bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to finance Ukrainian forces against Russia as the country crowdfunds to support its war efforts. Having developed a burgeoning crypto market, Ukraine is now using its experience with digital currency to enhance its military and online capabilities. According to a report by Elliptic, over $570,000 of cryptocurrency has flooded into voluntary organizations and NGOs in Ukraine to help provide the army with military equipment, medical supplies, and drones. In addition,…