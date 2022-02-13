Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $10 Million You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

With the number of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, there are dozens of options when it comes to low valuation coins. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $10 million you probably haven’t heard of. Note: The list below is ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest. 3. Mist (MIST) – $3.2 million Launched in April 2021, Mist is an RPG game built on the Binance Smart Chain featuring a proprietary NFT framework. Mist allows players to collect NFts, explore infinite immersive environments, battle epic monsters, and more. The Mist game