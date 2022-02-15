Decentraland MANA Price Up 7% Amid Samsung 837X Valentineâ€™s Day Event

Decentralandâ€™s MANA price is up over 7% this Valentineâ€™s day as Samsungâ€™s 837 New York City experience center added a location in the Metaverse featuring quests, NFT prizes, product reveal events, and live performances. If users have an NFT badge, they can claim fabulous wearables this Valentineâ€™s Day in Samsungâ€™s Sustainability Forest in Decentraland. Letâ€™s take a closer look at Decentraland and its token MANA and see what the project has been up to in recent days. What Is Decentraland? Launched in February 2020, Decentralnad is currently the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market. It features a 3D experience