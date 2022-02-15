Ransomware Gang Targets U.S. Critical Infrastructure

A ransomware gang is targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, the FBI has warned, adding the group, dubbed BlackByte, has so far targeted government facilities, financial services, and food and agriculture critical infrastructure. “The BlackByte executable leaves a ransom note in all directories where encryption occurs. The ransom note includes the .onion site that contains instructions for paying the ransom and receiving a decryption key. Some victims reported that the actors used a known Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerability as a means…