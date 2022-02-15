U.S. Crude Inventories Continue To Decline

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 1.076 million barrels after analysts predicted a larger draw of 1.769 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 80 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 22 million barrels since the start of 2020. Global crude stockpiles are also low. In the week prior, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.025 million barrels after analysts had predicted a build of 675,000 barrels. Oil prices were trading down sharply on Tuesday…