Oil Executives: Higher Energy Prices Are Here To Stay

We are just at the beginning of consumers' energy bill troubles, Big Oil executives have warned as they reported bumper earnings thanks to higher oil and gas prices. "I've no good news to deliver, oil prices will remain high," TotalEnergies' chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told media recently in comments on the current situation with energy costs in Europe. The comment was echoed by the Asian head of commodity major Vitol, Mike Miller, who earlier this month noted low global oil inventories and limited spare production capacity as the reason…