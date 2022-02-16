Top 3 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $250 Million to Watch in February 2022

Low market cap Metaverse coins are some of the most popular options for new traders. There are hundreds of Metaverse coins on the market, and it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. This list looks at our hand-picked top three Metaverse coins with a market cap below $250 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest. 3. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $80 million Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain (ERN) is one of the most underrated Metaverse coins featuring the first authenticated and licensed NFT marketplace. Ethernity Chain features