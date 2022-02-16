Strong Winds Help Ease Europe’s Energy Crisis

Strong wind power generation with storms sweeping through northwest Europe this week are set to ease the power prices in major markets, while natural gas prices continue to tumble amid signs that the Russia-Ukraine standoff might not lead to an armed conflict. Although storms could down power lines, the strong winds are expected to drive wind power generation to records this week, Bloomberg models show. Low wind speeds and low power generation from wind farms were some of the reasons why Europe’s power prices shot up in the autumn and early…