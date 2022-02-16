Iran Prepares Return To International Oil Markets

Iran is preparing for its return to international oil markets, according to Bloomberg, which reported that officials from the National Iranian Oil Co. had met with two South Korean refiners to discuss supply deals. Before Washington imposed sanctions on Iran for its nuclear energy program during President Trump's term, South Korea was one of the top three importers of Iranian oil along with China and India. It imported an average of 18.5 million barrels a month from Iran. The sanctions, however, discouraged the country from continuing its oil business…