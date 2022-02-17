Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates With Reports Of Broken Ceasefire

Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of violating a ceasefire as tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated amid warnings from the West that Russia could invade Ukraine any day now. Each side is accusing the other of provocation, just two days after Russia said on Tuesday that some troops are returning to bases, which the market interpreted as a possible sign of de-escalation of the tension. The build-up of the Russian military along the border with Ukraine has rattled energy markets,…