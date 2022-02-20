Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $900 Million (February 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend with slight bearish momentum. This means Metaverse crypto coins are on sale for those looking to start accumulating their bag for the next bull run. Let’s look at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $900 million to watch in February 2022, ranked by current market capitalization, lowest to highest. 5. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $107 million Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market, featuring the highest amount of users. The game revolves around users