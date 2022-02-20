China Looks To Unify Power Markets As Part Of Its Green Energy Push

As the 2022 Winter Olympic Games head into their final few days in Beijing, the excitement over the event already seems to be fading, but the changes that the games have brought to China will endure for years to come. As part of its initiative to conduct the world’s first “green” Olympic Games, China has rolled out a remarkable new energy grid in order to power the event with 100% renewable energy. The state-of-the-art “flexible green electricity grid” powering the games is the first of its kind, and holds enormous…