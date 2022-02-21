What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

Since the days of President Jimmy Carter and the 1970s oil crisis, the United States has relentlessly pursued the utopia of energy independence. Indeed, energy independence is a worthy pursuit that both Democrats and Republicans readily agree upon. After all, relying on other countries for oil, natural gas or coal is an inherently risky proposition since It can lead to wars, or compromise the country’s relationships with foreign powers. The notion that the country could become self-sufficient by producing enough energy to sustain the entirety…