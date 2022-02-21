Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $7 to Watch in February 2022

There are dozens of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and it may be hard for new traders to figure out which ones are the real deal. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $7 to watch in February 2022, ordered by price, lowest to highest. 5. Enjin Coin (ENJ) – $1.59 Launched in June 2018, Enjin is one of the longest-running projects in crypto. The project features a leading mobile app topping over 1.7 million downloads at writing. Enjin Coin is also one of the most popular launchpads