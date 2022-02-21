Top 5 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $240 Million (February, 2022)

Metaverse coins continue to dominate the market, with many seeing significant price gains this weekend. There are dozens of Metaverse coins available, making it hard for new traders to get the lay of the land and figure out which ones are the real deal. That’s why we decided to compile a list of five of our favorite Metaverse coins with a market cap below $240 million to watch in February 2022. Note: The list below is ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest. 5. Wilder World (WILD) – $147 million Launched in May 2021, Wilder World is one of the