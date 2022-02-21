China Turns To Indonesia For Coal Following Fallout With Australia

China and Australia appear to have finally moved away from each other. The relationship turned frosty after China imposed an “unofficial ban” on Australian coal imports back in November 2019. At the time, many speculated that China would suffer more. But steel prices have held steadier as well. The dispute started sometime in 2019 after China delayed Australian coal shipments. Other factors including Covid made things worse. China hardened its stance after the Australian government called for an independent inquiry into the origins…