Ukraine Invasion Could Crush Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Ambitions

The European Union would target Russia-led gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 if Russian invades Ukraine, as part of an EU package of sanctions being prepared in case of an armed conflict, Austria said on Monday. “Certification (of the pipeline) would then be stopped (if Russia invaded). There is no question about that. That, therefore, means that Nord Stream 2 is part of the sanctions,” Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said during a news conference on Monday, as quoted by Reuters. The pipeline construction is completed, but Nord Stream…