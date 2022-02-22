Ukraine Conflict And Inflation Fears Could Push Gold Prices Above $2,000

Gold prices have rebounded this month, with the precious metal glittering in the gloom amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West. The commodity has soared from $1,791 per ounce at the end of January to $1,904 earlier this week, with prices currently hovering around the $1,900 milestone. The Kremlin’s positioning of nearly 200,000 troops within close proximity to Ukraine’s borders, followed by Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of two breakaway rebel-held states has provided gold with fresh impetus from nervous…