Gasoline Prices Set To Soar As Biden Vows To “Defend Freedom”

U.S. gas prices may keep on rising, President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, after the American President sanctioned Russian assets. The sanctions, which the United States levied on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, didn’t go as far as some would have liked, sanctioning Russian bank VEB and its military bank, and its foreign sovereign debt. The sanctions, while cutting off Russia’s access to U.S. dollars and Western financing, will cause U.S. gasoline prices to rise. “Defending freedom will have costs for us as well,”…