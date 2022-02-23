Rio Tinto Faces Headwinds Despite Record-Breaking Profits

Rio Tinto has paid out a monster $16.8bn (£12.4bn) dividend to shareholders, the second biggest in the history of the FTSE 100, after it rebounded from the pandemic with record profits. In the company’s freshly released full-year results, the miner recorded a 116 percent boost in after-tax profits, rising to $21.1bn. It also unveiled a total dividend of $10.40 per share – representing a 79 percent pay-out. This is a record payout for the company, and the second biggest dividend in the history of the index, behind only Vodafone’s…