Russia Vows A “Strong Response” To The First Tranche Of U.S. Sanctions

Moscow lashed back angrily against sanctions announced by the United States, vowing a “strong response” to a series of measures unveiled by President Joe Biden against Russian banks and individuals. "There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 23. Over the past two days, the United States and its Western allies have set a coordinated effort to punish Moscow with sanctions…