Was $99 The Peak For Oil Prices?

Following the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, oil prices surged within striking distance of $100 a barrel early on Tuesday, when Brent hit $99.50 before retreating to the $97 mark. The already priced-in geopolitical risk premium is probably more than $10 per barrel, analysts say, and most of them believe it’s just a matter of when—not if—oil hits the triple-digit threshold. Although the Ukraine premium is a large part of the current rally towards $100 oil, there are several bullish fundamentals that…