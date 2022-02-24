Rolls Royce Posts FY Underlying Operating Profit; Warren East To Step Down As Chief Executive

Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) posted fiscal year underlying operating profit of 414 million pounds compared to a loss of 2.01 billion pounds, prior year. The prior year underlying result included 1.3 billion pounds of one-off charges mostly related to the impact of COVID-19 on Civil Aerospace. Underlying profit per share was 0.11 pence compared to a loss of 67.48 pence. Underlying revenue from continuing operations was 10.9 billion pounds, compared to 11.4 billion pounds, previous year.