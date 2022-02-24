Bitcoin dips 12% as Russian ruble hits all-time low against USD on Ukraine 'military operation'
Published
The ruble crashes past 87 to the dollar early on Thursday as events in Ukraine take a turn for the worst; Bitcoin price tanks.Full Article
Published
The ruble crashes past 87 to the dollar early on Thursday as events in Ukraine take a turn for the worst; Bitcoin price tanks.Full Article
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged and oil prices surged to nearly $100 a barrel Thursday after President Vladimir Putin..
Gold outperforms "digital gold" in the wake of geopolitical strife, analysts note, with XAU/USD passing $1,900.