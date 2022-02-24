EIA Inventory Report Fails To Arrest Oil Price Rally

Oil prices continued higher today even after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories had added 4.5 million barrels in the week to February 18. This compared with a build of 1.1 million barrels for the previous week. In fuels, the EIA reported draws. Gasoline inventories, according to the agency’s estimates, shed 600,000 barrels in the week to February 18, which compared with a decline of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week. Production of gasoline last week averaged 9.3 million barrels per day,…