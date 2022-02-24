More Drilling In North Sea Won’t Cap Energy Prices

More drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea is unlikely to reverse the energy price climb that has created hundreds of thousands of new energy poor in the UK. This is what the Climate Change Committee—an independent advisory body to the UK government—said this week in a letter sent to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. “The price of gas is very, very marginally affected by what we produce in this country,” said the chairman of the Climate Change Committee, John Gummer, said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We know that…