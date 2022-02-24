Gasoline Prices Are On The Rise And Biden’s Hands Are Tied

In a February 22 White House speech responding to Russia’s initial incursion into Eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden assured the U.S. public that, "As we respond, my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect [Americans] from rising prices at the pump." But, the President didn’t detail exactly what any of those “tools” might be. That’s probably because he has precious few such tools at his disposal. Biden’s assurance echoed his promise made earlier in February to “work like the devil”…