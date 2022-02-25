Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday shocked the world and sent oil prices soaring above $100, the relatively tepid reaction of Western leaders has brought oil prices back down on Friday as it becomes clear that Russia's energy industry is unlikely to be sanctioned.Oilprice Alert: To read what Oilprice.com's geopolitical and trading experts have to say about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, make sure you sign up for Global Energy Alert and read this week's communique in the Members Section.Friday, February 25th, 2022One might think that Russia’s…