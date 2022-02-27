Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.04 (February 2022)

One of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins for new traders is low unit price projects since you can accumulate a more considerable amount of tokens, and the price usually shows higher fluctuations. With the highly volatile cryptocurrency markets this week, Metaverse crypto coins dominate the markets. That’s why we decided to hand pick our list of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.04 to watch in February 2022. Note: The list below is ordered by current unit price, lowest to highest. 3. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.01813 Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is the leading