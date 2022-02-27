Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $17 Million

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend, with Bitcoin and Ethereum managing to hold support. There are dozens of Metaverse crypto coins on the market with a wide range of market caps and prices. This article looks at our pick of the top five relatively low market cap Metaverse crypto coins with a market capitalization below $17 million to watch in February 2022. Note: The list below is ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest. 5. Monsta Infinite (MONI) – $5 million Launched in September 2021, Monsta Infinite (MONI) is a turn-based MMORPG trading card game integrating NFTs