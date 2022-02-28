Supreme Court Hears Case That Could Derail Biden’s Climate Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case on Monday brought by Republican states and coal companies over how much authority the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has to order emissions reductions at power plants. The case could be a significant hurdle to future climate policies of the Biden Administration and could set a precedent on whether federal agencies have the authority to impose carbon dioxide limits on power plants. The conservative-majority Supreme Court will hear arguments today over whether the EPA has the authority to regulate greenhouse…