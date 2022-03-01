Canada Bans Russian Oil Imports In Symbolic Gesture

Canada, which has not imported any Russian oil in three years, has made a symbolic gesture in banning these same imports this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “While Canada has imported very little amounts [of crude oil] in recent years, this measure sends a powerful message,” Trudeau said, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Canada, the WSJ recalls, has been among the most aggressive sanction proponents against Russia, while Europe, which imports a quarter of its oil and almost 40 percent of its gas from Russia, has…