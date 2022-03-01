OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

OPEC+ producers are likely to maintain the current policy of 400k BPD monthly hikes, according to sources. However, the upcoming meeting will be more complex than the previous confabs given recent/ongoing major events: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, progress on the Iranian Nuclear Deal, and Brent sustaining above USD 100/bbls. Looking at where the group stands. OPEC-13 members are in something of a sweet spot with regards to the oil price, not being involved in a war, and as Russian crude looks less attractive. Conversely, the group faces the prospect…