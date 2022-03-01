EU Slaps Sanctions On Russian Steel Magnates

Continuing our coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on steel prices, aluminum prices and more, the European Union has brought sanctions against two Russian metals magnates on Feb. 28. The move comes on the heels of Russia’s invasion last week of Ukraine. EU sanctions Russian steel magnates Alisher Usmanov, a majority shareholder in steelmaking and mining group Metalloinvest via his USM holdings vehicle, as well as Severstal chairman Alexei Mordashov, will both face travel restrictions and have their assets frozen in…