OPEC+ Sticks To Production Plan Despite $111 Oil

The OPEC+ group decided on Wednesday to rubberstamp another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in its collective oil production in April, despite soaring oil prices after a key member of the pact, Russia, invaded Ukraine. During a short ministerial meeting of OPEC+, the ministers decided to proceed with the monthly increase agreed upon last summer, in a move widely expected by analysts. In the days before the meeting, sources at OPEC+ and analysts signaled there would be no change in the pact’s production plan, regardless of surging oil…