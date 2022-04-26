Germany Could Ban Russian Oil In ‘Days’

Germany has already cut Russian oil imports by over 20%, with officials now spreading optimism that it could be only a matter of days before the country is capable of a total embargo on Russian oil. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Tuesday that a full embargo is “manageable” and that the country hoped to find a replacement for Russian oil within days. According to Habeck, Germany is now “very, very close” to making a full Russian oil embargo a reality. So far, Germany has dropped Russian oil imports…