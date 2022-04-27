Europe Turns To North Sea Oil To Replace Russian Supply

Refiners in Europe have significantly raised purchases of North Sea crude grades in recent weeks as they look to replace as much Russian crude as soon as possible, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Wednesday. European buyers, especially those in the Baltic region, began raising imports of crude pumped in the UK and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea last month as many refiners vowed to cut dependence on Russian crude immediately, or as soon as feasible. All cargoes of the Forties blend and all but two cargoes from…