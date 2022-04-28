Germany No Longer Opposed To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany, the main opponent of a full embargo on Russian oil imports into the European Union so far, has dropped its opposition to a ban, if given time to procure alternatives, government officials told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. The EU started earlier this month tentative discussions on imposing an embargo on Russian oil, but the bloc was split on a ban on Russian energy imports. The biggest European economy—Germany—resisted an immediate oil embargo, saying an oil ban would plunge Germany, and Europe, into a deep…